Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation killed overnight

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case was shot and killed overnight. According to the Killeen Police Department, officers located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. As officers tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself. The suspect died a short time later.
The Killeen Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were helping the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal cases.
We are expecting to learn more information about this case later today and will update this story as we learn more.