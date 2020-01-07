Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation killed overnight

According to the Killeen Police Department, the suspect shot himself as officers tried to make contact.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case was shot and killed overnight. According to the Killeen Police Department, officers located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. As officers tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself. The suspect died a short time later.

The Killeen Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were helping the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal cases.