Suspect dead following police pursuit starting in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police say they were later notified that the suspect had been "fatally wounded" in Oklahoma.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Police say one man is dead following a police pursuit that started in Fort Smith and ended in Arkoma Saturday night (Aug. 28).

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department, officers received a call on Saturday night that one man and one woman were moving equipment at a construction site on Old Greenwood Road, and the two were last seen leaving the site in a large construction truck.

Mitchell says when police got to the scene, a Ford van was found damaged and abandoned on the property. Police say several of the large construction trucks had been entered and hot-wired. A representative for the construction site told police a water truck had also been stolen.

According to Fort Smith Police, the stolen water truck was found down the road from Weather Barr on Zero Street. Police say the truck had been driven through a fence at Weather Barr. Several vehicles at the business had also been broken into, hot-wired, and some were left running. A representative from Weather Barr went to the scene, and confirmed that one of their company box trucks had been stolen.

Police say Weather Barr tracked the box truck to an area near the Hope Campus, which is located on South E Street in Fort Smith. Officers tried to speak with the suspect in the truck, but the driver took off. Police then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but say the driver of the box truck did not acknowledge and kept driving.

Police say the truck was not driving recklessly and did not appear to be actively trying to get away, and was followed until reaching Wheeler Ave. heading toward Arkoma. Fort Smith Police say they notified Arkoma Police that the truck was headed their way.

According to Fort Smith Police, they were later notified that the suspect had been "fatally wounded" in Oklahoma. The exact cause of the suspect's death and their identity has not been released at this time. It is also unknown if there was another passenger in the stolen truck at the time of the incident.

5NEWS has reached out to authorities in LeFlore County, Arkoma and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations, but we have yet to hear back.