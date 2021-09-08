Surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations affecting space for non-virus related patients

Arkansans in need of medical attention for non-COVID related needs can expect to have their appointments rescheduled as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the state.

This is making people like 43-year-old Jeremy Hinton worried. He has glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive cancerous brain tumor.

Arkansas hospitals are already having trouble placing COVID-19 patients through their COVID Comm transfer system.

This is making people like 43-year-old Jeremy Hinton worried. He has glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive cancerous brain tumor.

"I'm already feeling the effects and I'm just worried if I have to be hospitalized. It's in a serious area. It's in a dangerous area. So if I have to be hospitalized it's a scary proposition with all the beds being filled," said Hinton.

He doesn't want to have to worry about being shipped off to another state far away from his family in central Arkansas.

He had to be hospitalized last year during the pandemic after a recurrence.

Hinton said he got vaccinated early because he's more at risk if he contracts the delta variant. He's currently taking chemo treatments at the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute (CARTI).

"I've already had some issues with getting cancer treatment. I had a COVID exposure at work and had to cancel and reschedule one of my treatments because CARTI has a zero policy of tolerance for any exposure. I had to wait until I had a negative test," said Hinton.

He said that delayed his treatment for up to a week.