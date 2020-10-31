Supporters of President Trump parade across Northwest Arkansas

The parade started in Lowell and traveled about 80 miles through Northwest Arkansas Saturday (Oct. 31) morning.

LOWELL, Ark. — A long line of vehicles traveled through Northwest Arkansas Saturday (Oct. 31) morning to show their support for President Trump's re-election campaign.

Michael Commet helped organize the event. Commet said between 600 and 2,000 people showed up for Saturday's parade.

The line of vehicles started in Lowell at 10 a.m. and traveled about 80 miles through parts of Northwest Arkansas. The event started with the National Anthem and a plane flyover. Local police agencies attended the event to monitor traffic and maintain peace.

Commet said the goal of the parade was to stay respectful and peaceful.