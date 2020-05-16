Supporters of President Trump gather for boat rally along Intracoastal Waterway

Fans of President Trump cheered and waved signs and flags, and at least one had a cut out of the president on board.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hundreds of boats filled with supporters of President Donald Trump have been making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway and back Saturday.

They started at the Little Jetties for the trip down to St. Augustine.

Fans of President Trump cheered and waved signs and flags, and at least one had a cut out of the president on board.