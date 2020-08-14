Study: UCA economic impact on Arkansas tops $1 billion

The University of Central Arkansas added $1.01 billion in income to the Arkansas economy and supported 19,506 jobs in fiscal year 2018-19, according to a recent study released by the school.
The economic impact study was conducted by Emsi, an internationally renowned provider of data for higher education and business. Results were announced during the August 14 regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.
“We have always known that UCA and our high-quality academic programs are vital to the economy, to the future earning potential and career prospects of our students and to the long-term success of Arkansas residents,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “However, it is affirming to have this new, positive data as we look ahead and work with local and state leadership to ensure a prosperous and vibrant future for our students, campus community and the state.”
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.