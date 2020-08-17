x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

GoFundMe set up for storm damage at Fort Smith Trolley Museum

The storm that moved through the River Valley early Friday morning left the Fort Smith Trolley Museum with quite a bit of damage.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The storm that moved through the River Valley early Friday morning left the Fort Smith Trolley Museum with quite a bit of damage.

“Part of the roof blew off of the end of the building by the gift shop and it let water come in and tore down the insulation and soaked everything, it made a real mess.” said the Bradley Martin, president of the museum.

Martin says since Friday, they've been working hard this weekend to get everything cleaned up while saving what they can.

“We’ve had volunteers help us and we’ve got most of the inventory is salvageable and has been boxed up and labeled and we’ve cleaned the carpet in the gift shop and tarped the building.”

Right now they're waiting to meet with insurance but they're hoping they'll be very generous because of COVID the Trolley Museum was already pretty behind on funds for the years so this is another setback. 

Because they're behind, Leisa Gramlich wanted to help so she started a GoFundMe. She tells us she is unable to offer her physical help with the cleanup so she made a donation and shared on Facebook asking others to donate

She hopes others will do the same and help get the museum back on their feet. The museum is still open for business, you just can’t make a stop by the gift shop.

RELATED: Fort Smith Trolley Museum damaged during early morning storm, donations needed

RELATED: Scooter theft caught on camera in Fort Smith