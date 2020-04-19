Steuart Walton to chair Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday (April 18) announced that Steuart Walton of Bentonville will chair a newly established Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday (April 18) announced that Steuart Walton of Bentonville will chair a newly established Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force. Walton is the grandson of Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton, and a member of the Walmart board of directors.

The task force will have up to 27 members and will include representatives from a wide range of industry groups, small businesses, outdoor recreation and sports. The task force will also include Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.

Gov. Hutchinson said the task force is charged to make recommendations on how best to return the state’s economy to normal and do so in a manner that creates confidence among state residents. The recommendations must also be consistent with public health requirements. The governor on Friday announced a May 4 target date to begin “Phase 1” reopening of Arkansas’ economy. The task force is set to meet next week, Gov. Hutchinson said.