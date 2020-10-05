Steuart Walton on ‘Fox and Friends’: Walmart ‘incredibly essential’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Walton said the idea for a flyover came from a friend of his in New York following a flyover there organized by the U.S Navy’s Blue Angels.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One day after leading a fleet of World War II-era airplanes on a daylong flyover tour of Arkansas, Bentonville entrepreneur Steuart Walton appeared on the morning show “Fox and Friends” on Sunday (May 10) to discuss the trip. He also answered questions related to his role as chairman of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force.

Walton said the idea for a flyover came from a friend of his in New York following a flyover there organized by the U.S Navy’s Blue Angels, who are conducting a series of multi-city flyovers as part of its America Strong tour to salute doctors, nurses and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started thinking about whether we could do something similar in the state of Arkansas in recognition of some of the steps we have taken to reopen the state, but really to recognize the frontline workers and people who have been working around the clock seven days a week to take care of folks who have fallen ill with the virus,” Walton told “Fox and Friends” host Pete Hesgeth. “We had a perfect weather day, too.”