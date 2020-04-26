State’s schools, Department of Education get $129 million from CARES Act

Arkansas’ K-12 public schools and the state Department of Education will receive almost $129 million from the $2 trillion CARES Act passed last month by Congress.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday (April 23) that $128,758,638 will go to Arkansas state and local education agencies.

That amount is the state’s share of more than $13.2 billion created by the CARES Act for an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER. “CARES” stands for “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.”