State’s schools, Department of Education get $129 million from CARES Act

Arkansas’ K-12 public schools and the state Department of Education will receive almost $129 million from the $2 trillion CARES Act passed last month by Congress.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday (April 23) that $128,758,638 will go to Arkansas state and local education agencies.

That amount is the state’s share of more than $13.2 billion created by the CARES Act for an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER. “CARES” stands for “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.