Womack invites students to participate in 2021 Congressional App Challenge

Students can use any computer platforms when developing their apps. Applications are due Nov. 1 by 7 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Congressman Steve Womack has invited middle and high school students to participate in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students in Arkansas’s Third Congressional District, regardless of coding experience.

The Third Congressional District is located in Northwest Arkansas and covers portions of Crawford, Newton, Searcy, and Sebastian counties as well.

The congressman hopes the competition will encourage America’s youth to pursue an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education.

The goal of the competition is to inspire the next generation of innovators and help build a pipeline of skilled workers.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of Arkansas is one of our greatest strengths. Each generation, forward-thinking and innovative minds have helped shape the success of our state—and the Congressional App Challenge inspires continued ingenuity," Congressman Womack said in a YouTube video. "I can’t wait to see our best and brightest minds get creative and leverage their STEM skills again this year. I encourage all local middle and high school students to participate!”

Students can enter to participate as an individual or team of up to four people.

Participants can use any programming languages and computer platforms when developing their apps.

Applications must be submitted by 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2021 and will be judged by a panel of local industry experts.

The winning app will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' website and put on display in the U.S. Capitol.

Last year’s winner was Haas Hall Academy (Bentonville) student Veera Sai Joshik Unnam. He developed Soil Moisture Control, an application that measures soil moisture levels in real-time and uses data to suggest whether more or less water is needed to maintain a healthy growth environment.

This is the seventh year that Womack has hosted the Congressional App Challenge.

According to Womack, the Natural State has consistently had every congressional district partake in the competition, making Arkansas one of the top Congressional App Challenge participants per capita from across the United States.

For additional information about the Congressional App Challenge, students may visit this link or contact Congressman Womack’s Office at (479) 424-1146.

Participants must fill out the Congressional App Challenge Student Registration Form before submitting their app.