U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours damaged I-40 bridge

Secretary Buttigieg will tour the I-40 bridge worksite.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Memphis Thursday to tour the damaged I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge.

Crews discovered a crack in the bridge last month, and it has been closed to traffic since. The inspector that missed the crack in a 2019 inspection has been fired.

Buttigieg will participate in a roundtable discussion at the FedEx distribution center to cover how the bridge closure negatively impacts freight movement in the region, a crucial freight hub for the entire country.