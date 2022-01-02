US judge to hear arguments in Arkansas redistricting case

The groups have asked the judge to block the new state House maps, saying they dilute the strength of Black voters in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge will hear arguments over a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new state House maps.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky will hear arguments Tuesday from Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and from the state over the redistricting lawsuit.

The groups have asked the judge to block the new state House maps, saying they dilute the strength of Black voters in Arkansas.

Rudofsky last month rejected a request from the groups that he recuse himself from hearing the lawsuit.

The groups had cited Rudofksy’s ties to the state’s Republican governor and attorney general.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.