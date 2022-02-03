Two new herbicides can be used in Arkansas during 2022 growing season

Fertilizer prices remain high, and one herbicide that has proven effective in the past, dicamba, remains controversial.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued new labels for two herbicides, offering farmers new tools for the 2022 growing season.

Reviton, a marketed tiafenacil formulation, is a broadleaf herbicide newly labeled for aerial applications in Arkansas. Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the addition of the 24C classification, will likely prove to be a key benefit for growers as spring burndown applications continue.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox,” Butts said. “In a year of limited supply and high prices, that’s especially important.”

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture stated it doesn’t endorse any named product in this story.

Arkansas farmers will have many tough decisions to make in the coming weeks as the planting season is about to get underway. Fertilizer prices remain high, and one herbicide that has proven effective in the past, dicamba, remains controversial.

