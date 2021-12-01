Trucking groups applaud White House plan to address industry labor issues

Trucking groups across the U.S. are supporting a new White House program addressing the ongoing challenges within the industry.

ARKANSAS, USA — Trucking industry groups support a new White House program addressing the ongoing workforce challenges in the industry that have worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) news release.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday a Trucking Action Plan that includes four strategies to strengthen the industry workforce. The program comprises a 90-day apprenticeship program for employers, accelerates the issuance of commercial driver licenses (CDLs), identifies states with CDL roadblocks, and focuses on recruiting, training and retaining drivers from underrepresented communities.

“We are encouraged that the Biden Administration has not only recognized the importance of adding new and well-trained Americans to the trucking workforce but has announced a path forward with what we believe will become a robust training opportunity for future commercial truck drivers,” said Bill Sullivan, executive vice president of advocacy for trade group American Trucking Associations (ATA).

To read more from this article visit Talk Business & Politics.

"Based on the members that we have at the Arkansas Trucking Association and their footprint and their network, we certainly have at least 4,000 driving positions that are unfilled," said Shannon Newton.

5NEWS spoke with Arkansas trucking association president Shannon Newton. She says this number doubled from when we spoke with her in May.

"A lot of times, it is hard for people to quit their job. Not have any income for 4-6 weeks straight. Everybody has to pay bills,” said CDL Academy Director Billy Pimberton.

Pimberton spoke with 5NEWS, saying this contributes to the barriers of people attempting to get their CDL.

Newton is glad the Biden-Harris Administration is acknowledging backlogs when it comes to CDL testing

"In Arkansas now, there is approximately a 4-8 week delay to get your CDL test," Newton said.

5NEWS also spoke with ArcBest Vice President of Talent, Jason Turner. He says reaching out to the military is crucial. "Military members may have been driving large vehicles in the military, but yet those credentials don’t come across. So, we would support anything to make that credentialing process easier for transitioning veterans.

An estimated 70 thousand veterans are likely to have truck driver experience.

Pimberton also spoke about the expansions to apprenticeship programs. Saying, finding mentors is a crucial part of this.