Truckers and bus services feeling the impact of high gas prices

School districts and trucking industry professionals say the rising price of gas is eventually going to have an impact on the price of transportation.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to AAA, as of Wednesday night, March 9, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.25.

In Arkansas, the average is $3.84 a gallon while in Oklahoma, the average is $3.79.

"This latest surge in fuel is just another thing that is pinching the trucking industry and certainly starting to raise the cost of transportation," said Arkansas Trucking Association President, Shannon Newton.

The trucking industry is already suffering due to a worker shortage, increasing labor and pricy equipment, but now they must worry about gas.

"The consumers are continuing to demand additional products,” Newton said. “And the demand for fuel and for consumer goods has not really seen any dip."

Newton says the demand for fuel and for consumer goods is giving truckers an increase in their expenses which will later be passed on to consumers.

"When an issue like this arises, it impacts transportation,” Newton said. “It certainly has an impact on all of Arkansas. On the consumers and the businesses."

Schools are also feeling the effects when it comes to painful pump prices. Fort Smith Schools say they're continuing to absorb the cost.

"Despite the raise in gas prices continuing with our services; field trips, athletic events, extracurricular activities will all continue," said Christina Williams, Coordinator of Public Information at Fort Smith Public Schools.

Williams says students are their number one priority.

“We're committed to continuing those services for students and they can enjoy those activities," Williams said.

5NEWS reached out to several of our larger school districts. Springdale and Bentonville Schools say they are not affected by this, yet. Bentonville Schools also say they buy gas in bulk and are monitoring prices to adjust costs the next time they buy gas for their vehicles.

