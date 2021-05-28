Transportation secretary to visit closed interstate bridge

The bridge spanning the Mississippi River was closed to traffic May 11 after a fracture in a steel beam was found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that's been indefinitely closed after a crack was found in one of its steel beams.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced that Buttigieg will visit Memphis next Thursday to see the bridge spanning the Mississippi River.

The bridge spanning the Mississippi River was closed to traffic May 11 after a fracture in a steel beam was found.