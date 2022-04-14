Survey shows top priorities for Northwest Arkansas residents

More than 4,000 people responded to the survey and ranked water quality as one of the highest priorates for the region.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thousands of Northwest Arkansas residents responded to a survey regarding the region's infrastructure, and the results are in.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, more than 4,000 people responded to the survey. The highest priority for those surveyed is protecting the quality of the area's lakes and streams.

Residents also noted the importance of building more highways and increasing the region's recycling while reducing waste.

The survey was conducted by the Northwest Arkansas Council from February 15 through March 25 to inform its Infrastructure Work Group, which was re-established earlier this year.

The group will help local governments and businesses decipher how to spend the federal money received from the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will also help coordinate and assist with federal grant requests across Benton and Washington Counties.

In the past, the council has worked on improving water quality and quantity, highway construction, public transportation and supporting administrators with the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. Because of the federal funding, the council is able to help with grants for things like electric vehicle charging stations, broadband expansion and recycling.

"The region's rapid growth makes it critical for the Council to work to ensure that we're doing everything possible as we pursue federal grants," said Nelson Peacock, the Council's president and CEO. "The survey confirmed many things we believed to be true but also provided some surprising insights.”

The survey asked residents if they'd pay more for drinking water if they knew the additional funding would go toward the long-term protection of the region's rivers and lakes. In all, 65% of the 3,931 residents who answered the question said they would pay more.

Other findings from the survey:

Four out of five respondents (78%) expressed a willingness to take action to recycle more, waste less, and learn about their local recycling program.

When it comes to their local recycling program, 61% of survey participants indicated knowing what their city's recycling program accepts is confusing.

Most respondents (80%) said they believe the region will need more public transportation/buses in the future, but far fewer (48%) see themselves as riders if the system becomes more convenient.

Broadband services should be available to everyone, including people who live far from cities (83%).

Four out of every five respondents (81%) see themselves as eventually owning an electric vehicle.

Majorities of respondents want the Northwest Arkansas Council to continue focusing on highway expansions in the region (74%) and on expanding the region's network of electric vehicle charging stations (68%).

To read the full survey results, click here.

