Summer Cooling Program to help low-income Arkansans with electric bills

The program will help low-income Arkansans who are vulnerable to the hot, humid summer weather pay for their electricity bills.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday (July 20) a program to help Arkansans who are struggling to pay their electric bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$8.2 million in CARES Act money will be used to help families with utility assistance through the Summer Cooling Program.

The program will help low-income Arkansans who are vulnerable to the hot, humid summer weather pay for their electricity bills.

Residents can apply for up to $1,500 of assistance.

The Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income households with home energy costs by administering Regular Assistance and Crisis Intervention Programs.

Each program provides financial assistance to eligible households with a one-time per year payment to the household's energy supplier or, under certain circumstances, to the applicant.

The Crisis Intervention Program provides assistance to eligible households facing energy-related emergencies.

In order to qualify for this benefit program, you must be an Arkansas resident and must need financial assistance for home energy costs.

A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or certain needs-tested Veterans benefits may be automatically eligible.

To apply, locate your nearest Community Action Agency and call, email or write to them expressing your desire to apply.