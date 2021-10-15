Statewide prescription drug take back set for Oct. 23

Since the program began, more than 72 tons of medication have been collected in Arkansas, which is an estimated 201 million individual pills.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans should start cleaning out their medicine cabinets to prepare for the statewide drug take back day.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, residents in the Natural State can drop off any unused or expired medications to one of the state's more than 270 drop-off locations.

At the April 2021 Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Arkansas collected the ninth-largest amount of medications in the nation totaling over 28,705 lbs.

“Cleaning out medicine cabinets and turning in expired and unused medications to law enforcement during a Drug Take Back event can save lives,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “With overdoses on the rise during the pandemic, now more than ever we must continue to properly dispose of these prescription drugs.”

The semi-annual event is put on by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult, & Behavioral Health Services, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Rotary Clubs, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, DEA, FBI, Office of the State Drug Director, University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and over 207 additional law enforcement and government agencies, community organizations and public health providers.

The take back event will be held at several locations across the state, but Arkansans can take their unwanted medications to any year-round location.