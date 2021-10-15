x
Southern Baptist leader resigns amid abuse review division

Ronnie Floyd says he will resign after weeks of denominational division over a sexual abuse review.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A top Southern Baptist Convention leader says he will resign after weeks of denominational division over a sexual abuse review. 

In a statement, Ronnie Floyd said Oct. 31 will be his last day as president and CEO of the convention’s Executive Committee. 

He said, “I will not and cannot any longer fulfill the duties placed upon me.” Floyd pointed to recent decisions related to the third-party investigation into how the Executive Committee handled sexual abuse reports. 

On Oct. 5, a divided Executive Committee voted to waive its attorney-client privilege. 

The largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. has been grappling with a sex abuse scandal for years.

FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo, people attend the morning session of the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. A top Southern Baptist Convention administrator is resigning after weeks of internal division over how best to handle an investigation into the denomination’s response to sexual abuse reports. Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC’s Executive Committee, announced his departure Thursday, Oct. 14, in a statement. He said he will leave the post at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

