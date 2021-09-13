Silver Alert canceled for Jay, Oklahoma man

The Silver alert has been canceled.

JAY, Oklahoma — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Steve Phillips has been canceled

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in Jay, Oklahoma.

According to the Jay Police Department, 61-year-old Steve Phillips was last seen around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Jay.

Phillips was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Police say Phillips has diabetes, paranoid schizophrenia and is non-verbal. He allegedly left his home on foot.