Search underway for missing/endangered teen in Arkansas

Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Hope who has been missing for three days.

HOPE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Hope who has been missing for three days.

Caitlin Marshall, 17, was last seen Tuesday (May 26) around 8 p.m. heading north on Hemstead 3.

Caitlin is 5'7", weighs 170 lbs and has short black hair.

Police say Caitlin suffers from mental illness and is very trusting.

She did not take her cellphone or medications with her.