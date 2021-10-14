x
Reminder: Arkansas property taxes are due Friday, Oct. 15

These taxes go towards schools, cities, roads, jails and county expenses based on millage rates set by local governments and voters.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's that time of year again when state, personal and real estate property taxes are due.

Arkansans must pay these taxes by Friday, Oct. 15. 

These taxes are used to help support schools, cities, roads, jails and county expenses based on millage rates set by local governments and voters.

These taxes are about 1% of the value of your home, car and other items that you may own. 

Arkansans can pay online or at your local county collector's office.

You can visit your county assessor's website for more details.

