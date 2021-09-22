OSBI searching for missing Oklahoma woman

According to OSBI, 60-year-old Cathy Ann James was last known to be in Tonkawa on Sept. 4, 2021.

TONKAWA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Tonkawa Police Department are searching for a woman who's been missing for almost a month.

According to OSBI, 60-year-old Cathy Ann James was last known to be in Tonkawa, Oklahoma on Sept. 4, 2021.

James' sister called the police on Sept. 15 after not hearing from her since Sept. 4.

OSBI says James' white Dodge Charger was found abandoned on I-35 at mile marker 179, three miles north of the Stillwater exit.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a Nike emblem on it and black sweat pants.