Oklahoma seeking to return $2M worth of hydroxychloroquine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is attempting to return $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine.

The malaria drug was once touted by then-President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed Wednesday that Hunter is attempting to negotiate the return of the drug.

Oklahoma acquired 1.2 million pills in April from California-based FFF Enterprises.

A company spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Oklahoma and Utah both secured doses of the drug from private pharmaceutical companies.