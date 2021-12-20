Oklahoma might allow 18 and 19-year-olds to work in prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is working with lawmakers to possibly change state law so the agency can hire 18 and 19-year-olds to work in state prisons and help address a shortage of nearly 500 workers.
Justin Wolf, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections tells KOCO-TV that not being able to hire 18 and 19-year-olds is setting the agency back.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, who is chair of the Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, said he was previously against the idea but is now open to it because of concerns over the shortage of correctional officers.