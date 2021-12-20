Oklahoma might allow 18 and 19-year-olds to work in prisons

With a shortage of nearly 500 workers, Oklahoma could possibly allow 18 and 19-year-olds to work in state prisons.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is working with lawmakers to possibly change state law so the agency can hire 18 and 19-year-olds to work in state prisons and help address a shortage of nearly 500 workers.

Justin Wolf, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections tells KOCO-TV that not being able to hire 18 and 19-year-olds is setting the agency back.