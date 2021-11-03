Nephew of ‘Pioneer Woman’ in critical condition after fire truck collision on Drummond Ranch

News on 6 reports the two were working to put out a grass fire when their trucks collided head-on.

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's nephew and husband were involved in a fire truck collision on the Drummond Ranch Wednesday (March 10).

According to our CBS affiliate News on 6, Ree's nephew, 21-year-old Caleb Drummond is in the hospital in critical condition and her husband, Ladd Drummond did not have any reported injuries.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) accident report, the fire truck driven by Caleb hit the truck driven by Ladd head-on due to high winds on a gravel road which caused decreased visibility.

Caleb was ejected about 70 feet from the truck. The OHP report states that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

