Meat prices not expected to rise because of cyberattack

Arkansas Farm Bureau says we shouldn't expect the price of beef to increase or the supply to decrease.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — We saw meat prices rise during the pandemic, and now a cyberattack on the world’s largest meat processing company may have you wondering if prices will rise even more.

“I think it would be unreasonable to expect shortages of beef in Arkansas, especially considering that things are reopening and going back to normal function, and that’s happened so quickly,” Jessica Richard said.

Jessica Richard is a protein economist for Arkansas Farm Bureau and says we shouldn’t worry about paying more at the grocery store.

“I would say the expectation for prices is there may be a hiccup due to the uncertainty that this cyber-attack just caused in the markets, but it’s not reasonable right now to expect a big spike in retail beef prices due to this cyber-attack,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic nationwide, we’ve seen an increase in beef prices, which Richard says is caused by several factors, including general inflation and the reopening of our economy, increasing the demand for beef at restaurants.

That increase in price impacts local food banks like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank who held a mobile food pantry in Springdale Wednesday helping hundreds of families. Julie Damer says thankfully, all the protein they gave out today was all donated by Tyson.

“We’re also having shortages, beef, meat, chicken, you name it, and the prices in the grocery store are going up, so anything we can get donated to us and pass along to clients in need is a huge help,” she said.

Richard says the forecast for 2021 regarding retail beef prices is that they were only expected to rise one or two percent. She says we have seen the supply chain be resilient in the face of this kind of attack.