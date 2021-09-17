Lottery jackpots nearing a combined $863M for weekend drawings

The Arkansas Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots stand at a combined $862 million for the weekend drawings.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans should get their lottery tickets now because your chance to become a multi-millionaire is coming up this weekend.

The combined totals for the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now more than $862 million.

Saturday's (Sept. 18) Powerball drawing is at 9:59 p.m. and the jackpot has reached $457 million. If no one claims the winning ticket, it will continue to grow for the Monday and Wednesday night drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Saturday night and stands at $405 million.

Proceeds from the draw games help drive more money for scholarships in the state.

You can buy a ticket by visiting a local lottery retailer and ask for either a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose to pick your own numbers.