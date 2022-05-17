High insulin prices affecting Arkansas diabetic community

Some from the diabetic community are welcoming the AG Rutledge's lawsuit against six insulin companies alleging they conspired to raise prices in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Type one diabetes has impacted Summer Lane’s life since she was 11.

"I am reliant on insulin," said Summer Lane, a diabetic advocate with Type 1 diabetes."Without insulin my blood sugars are high."

Because of this, she makes sure an insulin pen is always in reach.

"I have it in my purse, I have it in my pocket,” Lane said. “Can’t go anywhere, can't eat without it."

Over the past two years, she reports paying more for the lifesaving drug.

"Probably, I would say anywhere from about $300 to $500 a month,” Lane said. “Just for insulin."

Lane says that the cost is with insurance and does not include the list of other medications she needs.

"It's as much as a necessity as food or water," said Lane.

"Her diabetic life has become mine," said Lane's best friend, Charity Mower, an ally in the diabetic community.

She’s seen Lane in her lowest of lows, without insulin.

"These necessities like food and water are nothing if they don’t have their insulin,” Mower said. “They're basically on their death bed."

However, in order to pay for insulin, some are having to go without it.

"Not paying our bills or going without food for a certain amount of time to make sure we can pay for prescriptions,” Lane said.

She hopes the recent lawsuit filed by Arkansas Attorney Leslie Rutledge will end the burden of high insulin prices.

"It's going to change the lives of thousands and thousands of people in Arkansas," said Lane.

In the meantime, Lane is teaming up with the American Diabetes Association for its 20th annual Kiss A Pig Gala.

It helps raise money for those with diabetes to get the medication they need.

