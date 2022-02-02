x
Arkansas governor: Outside groups paid for $32K in travel

More than a third of the travel Hutchinson reported was paid for by the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor is reporting that outside groups paid for more than $32,000 of his travel expenses outside the state last year. 

Hutchinson reported the trips on his annual statement of financial interest filed last week. 

Monday was the deadline for state elected officials to file the forms, which detail their income as well as gifts they received. 

More than a third of the travel Hutchinson reported was paid for by the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation, which paid more than $11,000 for his trade mission to Israel last year.

