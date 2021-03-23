Gov. Hutchinson vetoes coronavirus bill to refund business fines

The bill would have required the state to refund fines imposed on businesses violating coronavirus safety rules.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor has vetoed legislation that would require the state to refund fines imposed on businesses violating coronavirus safety rules.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed the bill, which he said would have sent the wrong message to businesses that complied with the state's safety measures.

The sponsor of the bill said on Tuesday he'll seek an override, which will only require a simple majority of the Legislature.