Gov. Hutchinson appoints new members to Arkansas State Plant Board

Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed new members to fill the open positions on the Arkansas State Plant Board.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court left vacant positions on the Arkansas State Plant Board. Governor Asa Hutchinson has now appointed new members to fill those positions.

The General Assembly passed Act 361, which increased the number of board members from 17 to 19, took effect on July 28.

Two of the 19 are nonvoting members designated by the Vice President for Agriculture of the University of Arkansas. Eight members are nominated by agricultural associations while nine are directly appointed by the governor.

Two members appointed by the governor whose terms expire March 17, 2022, remained on the Plant Board.

“The Plant Board is one of the most significant commissions for Arkansas agriculture, and I am confident this first-rate slate of new members will ensure Arkansas agriculture remains No. 1,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which all expire on Oct.1, 2023.

The new members are: