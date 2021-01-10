Gov. Hutchinson appoints new members to Arkansas State Plant Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court left vacant positions on the Arkansas State Plant Board. Governor Asa Hutchinson has now appointed new members to fill those positions.
The General Assembly passed Act 361, which increased the number of board members from 17 to 19, took effect on July 28.
Two of the 19 are nonvoting members designated by the Vice President for Agriculture of the University of Arkansas. Eight members are nominated by agricultural associations while nine are directly appointed by the governor.
Two members appointed by the governor whose terms expire March 17, 2022, remained on the Plant Board.
“The Plant Board is one of the most significant commissions for Arkansas agriculture, and I am confident this first-rate slate of new members will ensure Arkansas agriculture remains No. 1,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.
The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which all expire on Oct.1, 2023.
The new members are:
- Matthew Marsh, Cammack Village: Practical rice grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of rice.
- Mark Morgan, Clarksville: Practical horticulturist or nurseryman, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas State Horticultural Society and the Arkansas Green Industry Association.
- David Gammill, Tyronza: Practical corn, peanut, sorghum, turf, or wheat grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, peanuts, sorghum, turf, or wheat.
- Matt Miles, McGehee: Practical soybean grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of soybeans.
- Mark Hopper, Mountain Home: Representing pest control operators. Nominated by the Arkansas Pest Management Association.
- Marty Eaton, Jonesboro: Seed dealer, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Dealers’ Association.
- Lance Schmidt, Pocahontas: Seed grower, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Growers Association.
- Lester Scott, Little Rock: Representing pesticide manufacturers. Nominated by the Arkansas Crop Protection Association.
- Mark Hartz, Stuttgart: Representing agricultural aviators. Nominated by the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association.
- Richard Watts, Watson: Representing the forest sector. Nominated by the Arkansas Forestry Association.
- Nathan Reed, Marianna: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.
- Travis Senter, Osceola: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.
- Reynold Meyer, Eudora: Practical livestock producer, actively and principally engaged in the production of livestock.
- Bruce Alford, Lewisville: Practical forage grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of forage.