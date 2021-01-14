Gov. Hutchinson announces 'Ready for Life' initiative to help Arkansas workforce

The governor has allocated $14.7 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds in support of the initiative.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new initiative to help strengthen Arkansas' workforce.

According to a press release, the "Ready for Life" initiative is for those who want to improve their skills or change careers as well as gather career and employment data from business and industry, will strengthen the state’s workforce and offer business leaders better information about the state’s talent pool.

“This initiative combines a gold mine of information about educational and employment opportunities that will make it easier for Arkansans to enhance their education or to change careers even,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Ready for Life will make it easier for employees and employers to find each other, and it will offer business leaders a quick snapshot of the state of the employee pool in Arkansas as they recruit talent.”

The governor has allocated $14.7 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds in support of Ready for Life, which is a partnership with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Division of Workforce Services, K-12, and Institutions of Higher Education.