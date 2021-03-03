Gov. creates task force to review how the state responded to the recent snowstorm

The task force will review what happened during the snowstorm and how the state's regional power administrations performed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (March 3) that a new task force has been created to review the state's reaction to the recent snowstorm.

The governor signed the proclamation to establish the Energy Resources Planning Task Force made up of the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, the Director of Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, the Director of the Arkansas Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board and the Secretary of the Department of Commerce.

The task force will review what happened during the snowstorm and how the state's regional power administrations performed. It will also look at how utility companies performed and compare that to other states.

“This is the time to learn from what we went through in this historic storm,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says now is the time to find out what the state did right and what the state can improve on.

He says this will help the state properly prepare for the future.