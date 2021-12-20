Garland County deputies searching for missing teen, last seen Dec. 9

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in searching for missing juvenile Christina Martinez.
Martinez was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m., wearing a blue or purple hoodie and blue jeans.
She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She also as dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she may possibly be in a Black Ford Focus displaying license plate AR AEF15W.
Anyone with information on this female is asked to call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at 501-622-3660.