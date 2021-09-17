Former Lonoke Co. Deputy accused of manslaughter surrenders to state police

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis on Friday, Sept. 17, for the shooting death of teenager Hunter Brittain.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark — Former Lonoke County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis has surrendered to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis on Friday, Sept. 17, for the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Brittain was test driving his truck after making repairs in the early morning when he was pulled over by Davis.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing Brittain while the teen was placing antifreeze on the back of his tire to prevent running into the deputy’s car.

Davis was taken into custody on Friday and is being booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center. ASP will then take him to an undisclosed county jail where he will be held until his first court hearing.

Davis faces manslaughter charges and if convicted could face three to 10 years in prison. A bond hearing will take place Monday, Sept. 20.