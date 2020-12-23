US judge again blocks new Arkansas abortion restrictions

A federal judge in Little Rock has temporarily blocked four new abortion restrictions hours after they took effect in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge in Little Rock has temporarily blocked four new abortion restrictions hours after they took effect in Arkansas, including one that bans a procedure commonly used in the second trimester.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a temporary restraining order late Tuesday blocking the four laws, which took effect earlier in the day.

The order is set to expire on Jan. 5, unless the judge extends it.