FBI speaks about human trafficking in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reminding Arkansans about the serious problem human trafficking has become in our state.

Police, legislatures and victim's advocates came together Thursday, Jan. 27, to talk about their efforts in combating the crime in Arkansas.

“This isn’t something that most communities like to discuss, these cases. However, this is not bound of jurisdiction, it’s not bound by a city. It’s something that’s spread across cities and often state lines,” said Chief Ray Shastid.

The Western Arkansas child exploitation and human trafficking task force work throughout the western part of the state bringing together law enforcement and prosecutors. In 2021 they investigated 67 child exploitation cases, 3 sex trafficking of a minor investigation, conducted more than 70 search warrants for crimes against children violations and made five arrests through cyber tips.

According to the FBI, 1,700 trafficking investigations were opened across the country in 2021. The FBI office in Fayetteville only has two agents who are working on cases with crimes against children. They say that's why it's so important to partner with local and state law enforcement agencies.

“We can’t do this without our local partners, our local agencies working together," said Chief Ray Shastid with the Bentonville Police Department. "This isn’t something that most communities like to discuss, these cases. However, this is not bound of jurisdiction, it’s not bound by a city. It’s something that’s spread across cities and often state lines.”

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mark Grimm says parents need to know what their kids are doing on their computers and devices.

“Making sure they control user names and passwords for accounts, so they can constantly maintaining an overall awareness of where their kids are going and who they are talking to and so when they see those offers for solicitation of child sexual abuse material they can turn that over immediately to law enforcement,” he said.

The Arkansas legislator passed 14 bills that addressed these crimes this past session. Representative Robin Lundstrum says sex trafficking has become a very sophisticated business that we are going to have to stay ahead of.

“We’re going to have to stand up and have a conversation with our children. And as parents on some very difficult situations and have to talk our kids about what is sex trafficking. Unless we talk to our kids and have those conversations it’s going to continue to happen,” she said.

‘Into the Light’ is an organization that helps survivors of these crimes. They are also a crucial part of the task force. Gretchen Smeltzer says the average lifespan of someone who has been trafficked is 7 years.

“It’s very important that people intervene as soon as possible and provide those resources. Typically, someone that experienced trafficking that has been sold 10 to 20 times a night for multiple days on end has complex trauma,” she said.

