Envirotech completes first vehicle in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Vehicles are finally rolling off assembly lines in Arkansas.

Envirotech Vehicles, the only automobile manufacturer operating in the state, held an event Thursday (April 7) at its facility in Osceola to commemorate its first transportation vehicle being completed.

The Corona, Calif., based company acquired a 580,000-square-foot building from the city in February. When it’s fully operational, the plant could employ up to 800 workers. The company plans to invest $80 million in Arkansas during the next five years.

“As the only auto manufacturer in the state, we are honored to be leaders in the future of Arkansas’s transportation industry. Today’s event is a great reminder that, as our company continues to progress through this new journey, we are thankful for all of the support we have received from community and business leaders across the state who believe in our expertise and mission. Our facility will not only do great things for our Company but also the local economy in Mississippi County and surrounding areas as we provide more jobs and more revenue generation for the state,” Envirotech Vehicles CEO Phillip Oldridge said.

