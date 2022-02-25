Effects of Russia invading Ukraine are being felt

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Arkansans can see a rise in pricing not only at the pump but in the grocery store.

ARKANSAS, USA — Even here in Arkansas, we are feeling some of the impacts of Russia invading Ukraine.

“The economic fallout from the invasion is already becoming quite apparent,” said Raja Kali.

Professor Raja Kali is an economics professor at the University of Arkansas. He says Ukraine is a very large producer of agriculture commodities all of Europe. He says this situation has created a lot of uncertainty and that has shown in the stock market.

“That’s really the reason why the stock market has dipped quite significantly over the last couple of days. Today, it has moved up again I think in part because of the expectation that there may be negotiations coming,” he said.

He says another effect we’ll feel is inflation because the Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control, and it becomes more complicated because of the sharp increase in gas prices. Kali says Russia produces about 10% of the world’s oil supply and in Europe, 40% of their oil comes from Russia while 70% of Russia's energy exports go to Europe.

“What’s happened is the price of oil per barrel has skyrocketed leading up to this conflagration and yesterday I think it reached $105 per barrel and that’s the highest price it’s been since 2014 I think when Russia invaded Crimea,” he said.

For drivers, they aren’t happy to be paying more at the pump.

“They’ve gone up considerably and there is no reason for it when we have all of our own resources here. Our resources, in the last administration our prices were down, and everyone was doing good.”

Even though gas prices are high, we’re still lucky in Arkansas to have some of the lowest average gas prices in the country. But professor Kali thinks gas prices will level off because there are alternative sources of gas that will eventually kick in.

“The U.S. has become a very large gas producer and the U.S. can step into the breach and increase its’ gas exports to Europe and calm gas markets to some extent,” he said.

Triple-A says the average gas price in Arkansas is three dollars and twenty cents, with the lowest gas prices in Hot Springs.

