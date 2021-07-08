DoorDash driver arrested, Arkansas officer still delivers food

After knocking on the door, an unidentified man answers, unsure why a police officer was on his front steps.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Following a DoorDash driver's arrest, a Jonesboro police officer still made sure the delivery was made to a hungry resident.

Bodycam footage shared by the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook shows the moment the officer arrived with the meal.

The officer asked if "Sherry" was home.

After being invited inside, the officer peaked inside and told the woman that her food delivery driver was arrested and that he was there to deliver her meal.

"You’re Sherry? All right, your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you," the officer said.

Sherry cheered and thanked the officer with an ecstatic voice.