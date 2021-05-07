x
Arkansas lawmakers approve June 30 cutoff for dicamba

Dicamba use has sparked disputes over complaints that it drifts onto and damages neighboring crops.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have approved a June 30 cutoff date for farmers to use the herbicide dicamba on soybeans and cotton. 

A legislative panel on Thursday approved this year's Plant Board rules for the use of the herbicide. 

The rules were approved hours after the state Supreme Court ordered removing half of the Plant Board’s members.  

Justices said a law that allows private groups to appoint nine members was unconstitutional. 

The state previously had a May 25 cutoff date. 

