Crater of Diamonds celebrates 50 years as an Arkansas State Park

The State of Arkansas purchased the 37.5-acre deposit of diamond-bearing ore and the 800 surrounding acres in 1972.

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — Crater of Diamonds State Park is celebrating 50 years of diamond hunting this April.

The Murfreesboro park has managed North America's only public diamond mine since 1972. The State of Arkansas purchased the 37.5-acre deposit of diamond-bearing ore and the 800 surrounding acres 50 years ago.

According to Arkansas State Parks, over the past 50 years, more than 4.5 million people have visited from around the world to search for diamonds.

The park will host its 50th-anniversary celebration on Friday, April 22, and April 23. There will be guest speakers, treasure hunts, games, prizes and a special exhibit of Crater diamonds at the event.

All activities are free with the purchase of admission to the diamond search area.

"Crater of Diamonds State Park has become one of the most recognizable ambassadors for Arkansas," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "In many cases, if people outside our state know little else about us, they know that you can come to Arkansas and search for diamonds. We are proud of this unique feature and look forward to celebrating this important milestone for the park in April."

On April 22, the park will unveil a new display commemorating the discovery of the 8.52-carat Esperanza Diamond, which was found in 2015 and is the sixth-largest gem discovered at the Crater of Diamonds in the past 50 years. Officials say the diamond was cut into a triolette shape weighing 4.6-carats and appraised at $1 million.

"Part of a diamond's value comes from its rarity," Park Superintendent Caleb Howell said. "Few visitors find diamonds at the park, but most leave happy because they find something more valuable here: the chance to reconnect with family and friends in a natural setting. We're celebrating a half-century of providing a place for people to do just that."

