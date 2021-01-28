Buffalo National River announces temporary closures at Cecil Cove Trail

This temporary closure is due to a large landslide that occurred along the ridge above the trail.

COMPTON, Ark. — Buffalo National River is temporarily closing a portion of the Cecil Cove Trail, located off the Compton-Erbie Road.

The closure will be on the section of the trail from the Compton - Erbie Road to the Jones Cemetery. The section of Cecil Cove Trail from the Erbie Trailhead to the Jones Cemetery will still be open.

This temporary closure is due to a large landslide that occurred along the ridge above the trail causing unstable soil, numerous trees, and loose rocks to cover a section of trail.

Ground shifting and cracking along this section of the trail corridor continues, resulting in hazardous and unsafe visitor conditions. Park personnel will monitor the situation, assessing safety conditions and possible mitigations.

When safety concerns for this section of the trail are remedied, the temporary closure will be lifted.

Buffalo National River encompasses over 95,000 acres and hundreds of miles of trails.