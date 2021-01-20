Attorney General Rutledge files Arkansas Works Brief with U.S. Supreme Court

In this case, Rutledge seeks to defend Arkansas Works’ commonsense community-engagement requirements.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed her brief in Arkansas’s U.S. Supreme Court case concerning Arkansas Works and a companion case concerning New Hampshire’s similar program.

“I look forward to the U.S. Supreme Court hearing our case on why Arkansas’s community-engagement requirements will help build a better future for Arkansans," Rutledge said. "Arkansas Works reaffirms Arkansas's commitment to improving the health of Arkansans and ensuring the Medicaid program is sustainable."

In 2018, the Trump administration granted a waiver allowing Arkansas to overhaul its eligibility requirements for Medicaid. Arkansas sought to add a requirement that able-bodied people without dependents had to either work or take part in educational or job-training programs for 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

The Arkansas Works model is designed to encourage able-bodied Arkansans without dependents to transition into the workforce while building a stronger and more resilient connection with their communities.

In February 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision to vacate the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ approval of work requirements in Arkansas Works.

Rutledge filed a petition for a writ of certiorari in July 2020 asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review and uphold the Arkansas Works Medicaid demonstration project. The Court granted certiorari in December 2020.