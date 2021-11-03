Arvest Bank announces 10-year sponsorship with Silver Dollar City Attractions

Arvest Bank is now the “Official Sponsor of Family Fun” at Silver Dollar City Attractions in Branson, Missouri.

BRANSON, Mo. — Arvest Bank will now be the official sponsor at all Silver Dollar City Attractions.

Silver Dollar City and Arvest Bank announced Thursday (March 11) a 10-year, multi-tiered collaboration in which Arvest Bank becomes the “Official Sponsor of Family Fun” at Silver Dollar City Attractions, including the theme park, White Water water park, the Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground.

Arvest Bank is also the presenting sponsor of Silver Dollar City’s Star-Spangled Summer and Echo Hollow amphitheater, with a season of concerts.

“We are very excited to begin this strategic collaboration with Arvest Bank,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Arvest’s commitment to their communities, along with their reputation for delivering great customer service aligns well with our brand and our culture. Our guests are our top priority, and we know that Arvest’s customers are their top priority as well.”

“Silver Dollar City offers a unique atmosphere and experience that can’t be found at any other theme park in America,” said Jason Kincy, senior vice president and marketing director for Arvest Bank. “We are looking forward to working with this talented team and doing our part in making their guests’ visit fun and memorable. Additionally, we have worked with Silver Dollar City to obtain various savings on ticket purchases as an added benefit for our customers.”

Arvest Bank customers who use their Arvest debit or credit card when purchasing one-day tickets on-site to Silver Dollar City, White Water or the Showboat Branson Belle will get $7 savings off of each one-day regular admission ticket during the entire 2021 season, with a limit of six tickets per day.

As part of the Star-Spangled Summer, Arvest Bank customers who purchase a regular admission, one-day ticket at Silver Dollar City with their debit or credit card in June will save $10 per ticket on up to six tickets per day. Savings for Arvest Bank customers will be announced prior to the season annually.