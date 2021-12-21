Arrest warrant issued in Arkansas for ex-nursing homeowner

Joseph Schwartz faces eight Medicaid fraud charges involving his facilities in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former nursing homeowner on eight Medicaid fraud charges involving his facilities in Arkansas.

The Arkansas attorney general's office says Joseph Schwartz also faces two counts of state tax violations for failing to pay taxes that were withheld from employees’ paychecks.

Schwartz operated Skyline Health Care.

Schwartz's attorney, Bill James, says his client is expected to surrender in January and will plead not guilty to the charges.