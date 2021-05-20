Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions

An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two groups are asking an Arkansas judge to strike down several voting restrictions enacted this year that they say are unconstitutional.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed the lawsuit Wednesday challenging the election measures approved by the state's Republican legislature and governor.

