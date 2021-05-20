x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

State

Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions

An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two groups are asking an Arkansas judge to strike down several voting restrictions enacted this year that they say are unconstitutional. 

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed the lawsuit Wednesday challenging the election measures approved by the state's Republican legislature and governor.  

RELATED: Changes to election laws headed to Arkansas governor's desk

RELATED: In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country this year. 

The measures being challenged include a change to the state's voter ID law that removes the ability for someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.